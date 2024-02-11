Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) to Issue $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend by an average of 38.7% per year over the last three years. Southern Copper has a dividend payout ratio of 69.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

NYSE SCCO opened at $80.16 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $64.50.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

