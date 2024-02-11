Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 5.3 %

SMBC stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $487.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.95. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1,315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

