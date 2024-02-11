Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE SPR opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.77. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $37.98.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,384,000 after acquiring an additional 93,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after buying an additional 286,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,401,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,038,000 after acquiring an additional 209,531 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.