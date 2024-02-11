Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

SPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.72.

NYSE:SPR opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,186,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,819,000 after buying an additional 214,133 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after buying an additional 1,010,226 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 200,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 80,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,653,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,441,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

