SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.110-3.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.5 million-$619.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.5 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.11-3.13 EPS.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $27.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.99. The stock had a trading volume of 674,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.82 and a 200-day moving average of $176.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $137.52 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,055 shares of company stock worth $11,568,095 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,850 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

