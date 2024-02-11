SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.11-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.5-619.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.56 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.110-3.130 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $27.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.99. The stock had a trading volume of 674,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,033. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $137.52 and a one year high of $218.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.40.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total value of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,055 shares of company stock worth $11,568,095. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

