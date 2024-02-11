Stantec (TSE:STN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $95.58

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$95.58 and traded as high as C$109.61. Stantec shares last traded at C$109.48, with a volume of 192,201 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on STN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$114.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.63.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 4.3127188 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

