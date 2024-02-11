State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.17 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $20,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.2 %

INVH stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Invitation Homes

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.