State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,947 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $20,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,098,000 after purchasing an additional 87,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hologic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,618,000 after purchasing an additional 206,023 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after buying an additional 69,276 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. UBS Group raised their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

