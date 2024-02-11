State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 20,500 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $23,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

NYSE:LYB opened at $95.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

