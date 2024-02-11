State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,060 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 840,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $22,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRO. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

