State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 612,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after acquiring an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Albemarle from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.16.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $115.78 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

