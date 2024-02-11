State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $235.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.99.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.