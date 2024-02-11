State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Markel Group worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

MKL stock opened at $1,428.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,420.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,445.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

