State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,769 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $91.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

