State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 495,714 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,130 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HP were worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,618,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $264,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,025,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

