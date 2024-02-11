Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MUSA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $395.60.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $393.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $231.65 and a 52-week high of $404.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,241,000 after buying an additional 269,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,560,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 123.3% during the second quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 289,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,055,000 after purchasing an additional 159,822 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

