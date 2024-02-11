Stifel Nicolaus Increases Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $47.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. Intapp has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $365,517.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $365,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,260,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,746,660 shares of company stock worth $107,553,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after buying an additional 221,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,167,000 after purchasing an additional 260,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 276,813 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 824.1% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 422,016 shares in the last quarter.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

