StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

