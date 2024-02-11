StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of ENG opened at $1.25 on Thursday. ENGlobal has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $6.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

