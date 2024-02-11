StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
Shares of ENG opened at $1.25 on Thursday. ENGlobal has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $6.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
