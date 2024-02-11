StockNews.com Downgrades Lennox International (NYSE:LII) to Hold

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens raised shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Shares of LII opened at $457.13 on Friday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $232.00 and a 1 year high of $458.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Lennox International by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

