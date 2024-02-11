StockNews.com Downgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95.

In other news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $37,882.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

