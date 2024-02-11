StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BKSC stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
