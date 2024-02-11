StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BKSC stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

About Bank of South Carolina

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

