StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.15.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
