StockNews.com Lowers LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LendingClub

LendingClub Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LC opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $946.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 2.01.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 84.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.