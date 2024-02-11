StockNews.com Lowers UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.50.

UniFirst Price Performance

NYSE UNF opened at $171.16 on Thursday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $202.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.11.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

