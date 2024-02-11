Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $239,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $2,814,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 213,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,725 shares of company stock worth $86,880,191. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $341.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.59 and a 200 day moving average of $289.39. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $346.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.