Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Stryker were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,725 shares of company stock worth $86,880,191. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $341.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.39. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $346.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

