Susquehanna Raises ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target to $85.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $48.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ARM from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ARM from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 75.73.

Shares of ARM stock opened at 115.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 72.47. ARM has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 126.58.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ARM will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

