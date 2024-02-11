Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYM. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 138.28% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $2,471,155.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $1,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $877,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $2,471,155.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,306 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,258. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 176.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 48,214 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 69,560 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Symbotic by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after buying an additional 144,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Symbotic by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 502,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after buying an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

