Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SYRS opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syros Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 904,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,786,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,007.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,984 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,581,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 117,108 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 531,914 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

