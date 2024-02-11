T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.49. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after buying an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.