Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,297 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $133.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

