Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.220-2.320 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 8.7 %

TTWO stock traded down $14.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,604,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.51 and a 200 day moving average of $149.90. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $107.92 and a 12 month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $215,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

