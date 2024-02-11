Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.220-2.320 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.57.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $14.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.91. 6,604,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,408. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $107.92 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.51 and a 200 day moving average of $149.90.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

