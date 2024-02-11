Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.220-2.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.110 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.57.

TTWO traded down $14.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,604,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,408. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $107.92 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.90.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

