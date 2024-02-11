TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
TAL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.37.
TAL Education Group Stock Up 2.9 %
Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 284,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 138,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 859,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
