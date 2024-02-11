TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

TAL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.37.

TAL stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.55 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 284,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 138,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 859,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

