Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.200-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.25 EPS.

Tapestry Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE TPR opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $71,991,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 51.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,962,424 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $85,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after buying an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tapestry by 53.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,062,575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $88,918,000 after buying an additional 718,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

