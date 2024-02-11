Tapestry’s (TPR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Tapestry stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $52,121,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 37.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $126,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,207 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $34,010,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108,486 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,231 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

