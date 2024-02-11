Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to Buy

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $170.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.15.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $146.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.42 and a 200 day moving average of $127.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $177.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Target by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

