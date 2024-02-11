TD Cowen Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,900.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,638.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,326.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2,080.26. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,087 shares of company stock valued at $12,055,688 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

