TD Cowen Boosts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $37.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

FormFactor Price Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $42.95 on Thursday. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $18,309,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,273,000 after purchasing an additional 678,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 435,063 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $15,484,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 338,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.