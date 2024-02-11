TD Cowen Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $270.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NXPI opened at $233.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

