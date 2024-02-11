TD Cowen Raises Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $100.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.43.

CRUS opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average of $77.15. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

