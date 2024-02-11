TD Securities Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.91.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

SLF opened at C$71.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.90. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$60.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$68.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.40. The stock has a market cap of C$41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7398453 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. In other news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Articles

