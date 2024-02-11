TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $144.05 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

