Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Trading Up 7.0 %
Team stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.85. Team has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.