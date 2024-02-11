Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Trading Up 7.0 %

Team stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.85. Team has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

About Team

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Team in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Team in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Team in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Team by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.