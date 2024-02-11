TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. TELUS International (Cda) updated its FY24 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.980 EPS.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.95 million, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

