Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TPX opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

