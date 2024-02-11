Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.450-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.900 EPS.

NYSE:TPX opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

